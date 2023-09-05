Crashed dump truck spills dirt across Snohomish road

A loaded dump truck spilled dirt across a Snohomish road Tuesday after the driver lost control and crashed, according to the Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

At about 11:43 a.m., Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue responded to the reported crash on Downes Road near 105th Avenue Southeast.

The dump truck had rolled onto its side, spilling soil across the street.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Crews worked to extricate the driver, who was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to SRFR, Downes Road would be closed for an extended time as crews work to clear the scene and remove the truck.

©2023 Cox Media Group