Body of 29-year-old man discovered in Snohomish, homicide investigation underway

Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found in the roadway early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the 18800 block of Yew Way in Snohomish around 1:45 a.m. after receiving reports of an injured man.

When they arrived, officers found the man deceased at the scene.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are treating the incident as a homicide, but further details about the circumstances remain under investigation.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

