Bellevue rideshare driver accused of assaulting teen passenger, police seek more victims

Bellevue police are asking for the public’s help after officers arrested a rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile passenger during a February trip, according to a department statement.

Martin Njoki, 43, was taken into custody last week and booked on charges of unlawful imprisonment and indecent liberties. Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The incident occurred around 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 17. Officers responded to a report of a possible sexual assault in the 12100 block of SE 44th Place, according to Bellevue Police.

A female juvenile told officers she had used a rideshare service to return home that morning.

The driver, later identified as Njoki, allegedly persuaded her to sit in the front passenger seat during the ride. The teen reported that Njoki completed most of the trip but stopped a few blocks short of her destination.

At that point, she said Njoki made sexual advances and kept her from leaving the car.

Despite the suspect’s actions, the teen managed to escape and reach her home safely, where she contacted law enforcement.

Njoki was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful imprisonment and one count of indecent liberties.

The Bellevue Police Department is now trying to determine if others may have experienced similar behavior.

Njoki was driving a Mitsubishi with Washington license plate number CBM2456 at the time of the reported assault.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have encountered unwanted advances from Njoki during a rideshare trip to call 911 or contact the department’s non-emergency line at 425-577-5656.

This includes friends or family members who may have relevant information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

