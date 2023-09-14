Base personnel sheltering in place after suspicious package found at Naval Station Everett

Base personnel have been instructed to shelter in place after a suspicious package was found in a vehicle that pulled up to the Naval Station Everett base gate Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:15 p.m. security personnel responded to the report of the suspicious package.

Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Everett Police Department, Snohomish County Sheriff, and Washington State Patrol are assisting in the response.

As a precaution, one building was evacuated. All base personnel have been asked to remain indoors and shelter in place.

Access to the base is currently restricted.

