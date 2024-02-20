Alert Snohomish County citizen reports man sleeping behind wheel of car in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A concerned citizen reported to deputies a man sleeping behind the wheel of a car in Lynnwood early Tuesday morning, who was subsequently found with a stolen gun.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the citizen reported seeing a man asleep behind the wheel of a black Mercedes near the intersection of 13th Avenue West and 164th Street Southwest.

The citizen said they were unable to wake up the sleeping driver.

Deputies responded to the area and pinned the Mercedes in with their patrol cars, to keep the man from driving away.

The 43-year-old man was eventually detained and deputies found a 9mm pistol on him.

He was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

The Mercedes was also seized pending a search warrant.

