New orca calf born to the Bigg’s pod

WASHINGTON — Whale watching groups in Washington spotted a brand-new Bigg’s orca calf off Whidbey Island on Sunday.

The group Island Adventures Cruises spotted the pod traveling off the west side of Whidbey. What first appeared to be a group of four whales became more exciting for spectators who saw a tiny newborn calf tucked in with the group.

Bigg’s orcas are transient whales that travel along the Pacific coast from Alaska to California. They don’t interact with or have the same diet as the resident orcas (J,K, and L Pods) who are native to WA waters.

According to Finwave, a whale identification algorithm developed by Bay Cetology (a research institute in British Columbia), one of the whales with the calf was last spotted near Camano Island on Feb. 14, and the other in April off Vancouver Island.

Neither group had a calf during those two encounters, meaning Island Adventures may have been the first to document this new calf.

“Sighting a new calf is always cause for celebration, and the West Coast Bigg’s population has a lot to celebrate of late. It’s been incredible to witness the growth in this orca population over the past decade, and we’re thrilled to see this baby boom continue into 2026,” says Island Adventures marine naturalist Sam Murphy.

It’s unclear who the calf’s mother is, but Island Adventures says T124A1 “Bonapartes” and her sister, T124A2 “Elkugu,” are considered likely candidates.

©2026 Cox Media Group