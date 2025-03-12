Yankees lose Gerrit Cole + NL Central preview: why Pirates fans should be angrier than ever

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman react to the news that Gerrit Cole will miss the 2025 MLB season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. What will this mean for the New York Yankees’ season?

Jake and Jordan then preview the entire NL Central. They break down the Pirates, Cardinals, Reds, Brewers and Cubs and who they think will end up winning the division this season.

(1:45) - Gerrit Cole to undergo Tommy John surgery

(11:35) - NL Central preview: Pittsburgh Pirates

(25:50) - NL Central preview: Cincinnati Reds

(36:40) - NL Central preview: St. Louis Cardinals

(49:00) - NL Central preview: Milwaukee Brewers

(1:00:50) - NL Central preview: Chicago Cubs

