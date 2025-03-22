Woof woof! AKC reveals most popular dog breeds

The American Kennel Club (AKC) has released its annual list of the most popular dog breeds in the U.S. As the world’s largest registry of purebred dogs, the AKC uses its registration statistics to create the rankings.
For a third consecutive year, the French Bulldog has clinched the top spot.
In 2012, they were ranked the No. 14 most popular breed, and by 2021, they’d made it to the No. 2 spot on the list.
Here’s the Top 50
1 French Bulldog
2 Labrador Retriever
3 Golden Retriever
4 German Shepherd
5 Poodle
6 Dachshund
7 Beagle
8 Rottweiler
9 Bulldog
10 German Shorthaired Pointer
11 Yorkshire Terrier
12 Australian Shepherd
13 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
14 Cane Corso
15 Pembroke Welsh Corgi
16 Doberman Pinscher
17 Boxer
18 Miniature Schnauzer
19 Bernese Mountain Dog
20 Shih Tzu
21 Great Dane
22 Pomeranian
23 Boston Terrier
24 Miniature American Shepherd
25 Havanese
26 Siberian Husky
27 Chihuahua
28 English Springer Spaniel
29 Shetland Sheepdog
30 Border Collie
31 Brittany
32 Cocker Spaniel
33 Belgian Malinois
34 Basset Hound
35 Vizsla
36 English Cocker Spaniel
37 Maltese
38 Pug
39 Collie
40 Mastiff
41 West Highland White Terrier
42 Shiba Inu
43 Rhodesian Ridgeback
44 Papillon
45 Portuguese Water Dog
46 Bichon Frise
47 Newfoundland
48 Dalmatian
49 Australian Cattle Dog
50 Whippet
Gaining popularity
The AKC says four breeds are surging in popularity.
The Kerry Blue Terrier jumped 25 spots, moving from No. 160 to No. 135 on the list.
The Bracco Italiano jumped 20 spots from No. 152 to No. 132.
The German Pinscher and American Staffordshire Terrier each jumped 18 spots—the Pinscher moving from No. 151 to No. 133 and the Terrier moving from No. 95 to No. 77.
Falling down the list
Three breeds saw their rankings fall significantly over the last year.
The Salukie moved from No. 120 to No. 141.
The Black and Tan Coonhound moved 20 spots from No. 131 to No. 151.
The Wirehaired Vizsla moved from No. 142 to No. 159.
