Woof woof! AKC reveals most popular dog breeds

The American Kennel Club (AKC) has released its annual list of the most popular dog breeds in the U.S. As the world’s largest registry of purebred dogs, the AKC uses its registration statistics to create the rankings.

For a third consecutive year, the French Bulldog has clinched the top spot.

In 2012, they were ranked the No. 14 most popular breed, and by 2021, they’d made it to the No. 2 spot on the list.

Here’s the Top 50

1 French Bulldog

2 Labrador Retriever

3 Golden Retriever

4 German Shepherd

5 Poodle

6 Dachshund

7 Beagle

8 Rottweiler

9 Bulldog

10 German Shorthaired Pointer

11 Yorkshire Terrier

12 Australian Shepherd

13 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

14 Cane Corso

15 Pembroke Welsh Corgi

16 Doberman Pinscher

17 Boxer

18 Miniature Schnauzer

19 Bernese Mountain Dog

20 Shih Tzu

21 Great Dane

22 Pomeranian

23 Boston Terrier

24 Miniature American Shepherd

25 Havanese

26 Siberian Husky

27 Chihuahua

28 English Springer Spaniel

29 Shetland Sheepdog

30 Border Collie

31 Brittany

32 Cocker Spaniel

33 Belgian Malinois

34 Basset Hound

35 Vizsla

36 English Cocker Spaniel

37 Maltese

38 Pug

39 Collie

40 Mastiff

41 West Highland White Terrier

42 Shiba Inu

43 Rhodesian Ridgeback

44 Papillon

45 Portuguese Water Dog

46 Bichon Frise

47 Newfoundland

48 Dalmatian

49 Australian Cattle Dog

50 Whippet

Gaining popularity

The AKC says four breeds are surging in popularity.

The Kerry Blue Terrier jumped 25 spots, moving from No. 160 to No. 135 on the list.

The Bracco Italiano jumped 20 spots from No. 152 to No. 132.

The German Pinscher and American Staffordshire Terrier each jumped 18 spots—the Pinscher moving from No. 151 to No. 133 and the Terrier moving from No. 95 to No. 77.

Falling down the list

Three breeds saw their rankings fall significantly over the last year.

The Salukie moved from No. 120 to No. 141.

The Black and Tan Coonhound moved 20 spots from No. 131 to No. 151.

The Wirehaired Vizsla moved from No. 142 to No. 159.





