Western Conference finals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder wear down Timberwolves to take Game 1 at home

For a half on Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves contained the Thunder offense and threatened to steal Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in Oklahoma City.

But as it's done throughout the playoffs, Oklahoma City's depth proved to be too much. The Thunder rode a 10-0 run to a 14-point third-quarter advantage to open the game up en route to a runaway 114-88 win.

As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled early from the field against physical defense and double-teams, three of his fellow Thunder starters joined him in double figures. And Oklahoma City's bench unit proved again to be the superior unit as Minnesota's struggled to keep pace.

The Thunder opened the game up in the third quarter after trailing, 48-44 in the first half in which Gilgeous-Alexander shot just 2 of 13 from the field. But Gilgeous-Alexander found his stroke after the break and finished with a game-high 31 points alongside nine assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Things get chippy between SGA, Anthony Edwards

While Gilgeous-Alexander struggled early from the field, he had no problems getting to the line. The presumed MVP attempted seven three throws in the first quarter as Oklahoma City built an 11-1 advantage at the free throw line.

It was typical of Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished second in the league in free-throw attempts in the regular season and drew criticism from some as a perceived free-throw merchant. Edwards appeared to irked at Gilgeous-Alexander's penchant for drawing early fouls and tossed the ball at the Thunder guard when he was sprawled on the floor following a foul by Jaden McDaniels.

Ant got a tech for tossing the ball at SGA. pic.twitter.com/TvpF0WvDWp — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 21, 2025

The incident drew a technical foul for Edwards, who wasn't done expressing his frustration.

In the third quarter, Edwards chased Gilgeous-Alexander from behind, and Gilgeous-Alexander fell to the floor after contact. Edwards did not let him up. The initial contact didn't draw a foul. But Edwards stood over him to prevent him from standing up, and officials had seen enough. They whistled Edwards for a personal foul.

Anthony Edwards just shoved Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the ground and got all in his face 😭



Then, wondering how he got the foul? Bro you literally just shoved him over. MN fans say OKC don’t play basketball, explain this lol. pic.twitter.com/1cmCk1cMaq — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) May 21, 2025

The interactions set a chippy tone between the team's two superstars.

Julius Randle starts hot, fades late

The first half belonged to Julius Randle. As Minnesota limited Oklahoma City to 44 first-half points, Randle paced the Timberwolves offense with 20 points en route to the four-point Minnesota lead. He got there thanks to a 5-for-6 effort from 3-point distance that set a career playoff high for made 3s for Randle that he reached in the second quarter.

NEW PLAYOFF CAREER-HIGH 5 3PM FOR JULIUS RANDLE 😤



The first half isn’t even over yet 🤯



(via @NBA)



pic.twitter.com/FYsENSQaVH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 21, 2025

But Randle and the Timberwolves slowed down after the break. Randle attempted just one field goal in the third quarter and made none. As Oklahoma City reeled off 32 points in the quarter, Minnesota scored just 18.