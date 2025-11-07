WATCH: Ohio officer responds to bull-riding in parking lot, ends up posing for picture instead

A call about a man riding a bull through a Walmart parking lot led to an unusual encounter for an Alliance police officer, the department said Thursday.

Alliance is east of Akron and home to the Troll Hole Museum.

According to the Alliance Police Department, an officer was sent to check out a report of “a male with a cowboy hat riding a whitish bull up and down the parking lot” at the Walmart on West State Street.

When Officer Hook arrived, he learned the animal and rider had already moved down the road.

The officer found them a short time later in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Co. in the 2500 block of West State Street.

Police said the rider and his bull were simply passing through Alliance on their way to a rodeo at Garwood Arena in Columbiana this weekend.

Rather than a confrontation, the stop turned into a light moment.

The department said Officer Hook climbed onto the bull for a photo after confirming everything was in order.

Police did not identify the rider, and no enforcement action was taken.

©2025 Cox Media Group