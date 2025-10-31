WATCH: Monkey swings from rafters inside Spirit Halloween before being lured down with cookie

A pet monkey that escaped inside a Spirit Halloween store in Plano, Texas, gave shoppers and police an unexpected fright Monday before being lured down from the rafters with a cookie, according to Plano police.

Officers were called to the seasonal store after reports of a loose monkey swinging from the ceiling.

When they arrived, police said they found a small brown monkey wearing a diaper happily climbing along the rafters.

Store employees told officers the monkey had slipped away from its owner, who was inside the store.

Body camera video released by the department shows the primate climbing and leaping between ceiling beams as officers tried to figure out how to coax it down.

Police joked to the store manager that they were “not monkey whisperers” but would do their best to help.

After about 30 minutes, the owner managed to lure the monkey down safely with a cookie.

Officers instructed the owner to secure the animal with a leash to prevent another escape.

No one — including shoppers, employees, or the monkey — was hurt, and the store reported no damage.

