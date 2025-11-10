WATCH: Atlanta homicide suspect accused of ramming patrol cars before arrest

Atlanta police arrested a 37-year-old man wanted in a months-old homicide after officers boxed in his car during a traffic stop and chased him into nearby woods, the department said.

[[Warning: Video contains strong language]]

According to the Atlanta Police Department, members of the Auto Crimes Enforcement (ACE) Unit were notified on Oct. 28 that a homicide suspect was driving in the area of Pickfair Way Southwest near Ashwood Avenue Northwest.

Officers found the vehicle and used their patrol cars to block it from leaving.

Police said the driver, later identified as Keith Hawkins, rammed the patrol vehicles in an attempt to get away.

He then ran from his car while carrying a handgun that investigators say had been altered to fire automatically.

Hawkins threw the weapon into a wooded area, but officers quickly caught him, according to the department.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said Hawkins was wanted in connection with a homicide reported on April 9 at 700 Eloise Street Southeast.

He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and operating a vehicle without insurance.

