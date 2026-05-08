US authorities cancel cruise ship worker visas as part of child sexual abuse images case

SAN DIEGO — U.S. immigration authorities have canceled the visas of more than two dozen people, including some who worked on a Disney Cruise Line ship, amid allegations they possessed or had viewed child sexual abuse images.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Friday that they boarded eight cruise ships in late April and determined that 27 people, most from the Philippines, were involved in “the receipt, possession, transportation, distribution, or viewing” of child sexual abuse images.

The agency canceled the visas of those involved and returned them to their home countries, the statement said.

The agency did not say if any passengers aboard the ships were believed to be victims. It also did not say which ships agents boarded, why those ships were targeted or where the operations took place. The statement said no additional information was available.

Media outlets reported at least some of the ships had docked in San Diego.

Disney Cruise Line in a statement said the company has a “zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior and fully cooperated with law enforcement. While the majority of these individuals were not from our cruise line, those who were are no longer with the company.”

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