Unionized baristas organize strike as Starbucks enters its busiest season

NATIONAL — The Starbucks union says that 92% of unionized baristas voted to plan a strike against the large retail coffee chain, starting on Nov. 13.

Starbucks Workers United, the union that represents baristas at over 500 locations, announced the strike on Wednesday.

In a statement on their website, the union says that locations in 25 cities will participate in the strike.

The baristas at these locations say they are striking for better staffing, higher pay, and better work conditions.

“Union baristas mean business and are ready to do whatever it takes to win a fair contract and end Starbucks’ unfair labor practices,” said Starbucks Workers United spokesperson Michelle Eisen.

In 2024, Starbucks began discussing a deal with the union to finalize a contract that would address these proposals.

The talks eventually stalled by April 2025.

The strike also comes after Starbucks closed 59 stores as part of a restructuring plan under current CEO Brian Niccol.

The strike will coincide with the busiest day of the year for Starbucks, which is Red Cup Day and the busy holiday season.

This isn’t the first time Starbucks has experienced a strike on Red Cup Day.

In 2020, workers in over 200 locations staged a walkout to push for unionization.

We have reached out to Starbucks for comment about the upcoming strike, and have not heard back.

©2025 Cox Media Group