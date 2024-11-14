Tropical Storm Sara forms in Caribbean, bringing 'life-threatening' flash floods to Honduras

A tropical storm has formed in the Caribbean and is expected to bring “life-threatening” flash floods and mudslides to Honduras, U.S. forecasters say.

Tropical Storm Sara is the 18th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The season has had 17 named storms so far, 11 of which have developed into hurricanes.

Where is the storm now and where is it headed?

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Sara is about 205 miles east-southeast of Isla Guanaja, Honduras, moving west at about 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

"This motion should continue through today, bringing the center near the coast of eastern Honduras," the hurricane center said. "The system is expected to meander near the northern coast of Honduras late Friday and through the weekend."

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center, the NHC noted.

Watches and warnings

Tropical storm warnings and watches have been issued for portions of Honduras and Nicaragua:

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the northern coast of Honduras and the Bay Islands of Honduras.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the northeastern coast of Nicaragua from Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras border.

The NHC said it expects "heavy rainfall will cause significant, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides across portions of Central America, particularly Honduras, Belize, El Salvador, eastern Guatemala and western Nicaragua."

By early next week, the system is forecast to approach Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and could be at or near hurricane strength.

What are the chances it impacts the U.S.?

Unclear. "It is too soon to determine what impacts the system could bring to portions of the eastern Gulf of Mexico, including Florida, the Florida Keys and Cuba, during the middle portion of next week," the hurricane center said early Thursday. "Residents in these areas should regularly monitor updates to the forecast."