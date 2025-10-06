Ten Taco Bells, 30 miles in Denver as runners face ‘physical and gastrointestinal obstacles’ in race

The 8th annual International Taco Bell 50k Ultramarathon returned to Denver on Saturday, Oct. 4, combining long-distance endurance running with an infamous fast-food twist.

Described by organizers as “more mysterious and barking spiders than the Barkley Marathons,” the 30.9-mile event challenges participants to visit 10 Taco Bell locations across the city — and eat at nine of them — before finishing within 11 hours.

The Taco Bell 50k has developed a reputation as one of the strangest and most difficult endurance events in the country, boasting a higher “Did Not Finish” rate than the famed Leadville 100 Trail Race.

Runners, known as “survivors” if they complete the course, face a combination of physical and gastrointestinal obstacles.

The event’s lore dates back to what organizers describe only as “a hot tub, a stoic Russian, a short king from New York, and Susie.”

Each year, the race coincides with International Taco Day.

Participants must stop at all 10 Taco Bell restaurants along the route.

At each stop, they’re required to eat a menu item — and keep the receipts and wrappers as proof.

Drinks do not count as food, and course cutting is prohibited.

By the fourth stop, runners must have eaten at least one Chalupa Supreme or Crunchwrap Supreme.

By the eighth, they must have consumed either a Burrito Supreme or Nachos BellGrande.

No stomach aids such as Pepto Bismol, Alka-Seltzer, or Pepcid AC are allowed.

Those who complete the course within 11 hours earn the title of “survivor” and a commemorative item.

According to the event’s official Facebook page, 516 runners “survived” Saturday’s race.

Rosario Del Rio, who ran Saturday’s race told KIRO 7 News, “It was the first race I’ve ever signed up for and the dumbest thing I’ve ever completed. Type 2 fun for sure.”

Organizers note that the goal is to “do something completely stupid.”

The event includes two optional add-ons:

The Diablo Challenge: Every item must be covered in Taco Bell’s hottest Diablo Sauce, and runners must finish with a “Diablo shooter.”

The Baja Blast Challenge: Participants must drink two liters of Baja Blast during the run without vomiting.

Despite its absurdity, the race supports a serious cause. Proceeds benefit Achilles International’s Denver chapter, which provides assistance for disabled athletes by covering entry fees, shoes, and running equipment.

Organizers emphasized the race is not affiliated with or endorsed by Taco Bell Corp.

©2025 Cox Media Group