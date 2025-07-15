Teddy bear made to look like human flesh leads to arrest in California

A 23-year-old Victorville, California, man was arrested Monday after deputies determined he intentionally left a disturbing teddy bear made to appear as if it were made from human skin outside a gas station, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies identified the suspect as Hector Corona Villanueva.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of falsely reporting an emergency and intentionally planting false evidence, officials said.

The incident began around 12:07 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, when deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to a call about suspicious circumstances at the AMPM gas station at 13660 Bear Valley Road.

Callers reported seeing a teddy bear that appeared to be made out of human flesh left in front of the business.

Deputies who responded secured the scene and requested assistance from the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators with the coroner’s office examined the bear and later confirmed it was not made of human remains or skin.

The sheriff’s department said that incidents like this “take up valuable emergency resources and put the public at risk, possibly delaying response time to legitimate calls for service.”

Investigators identified Corona Villanueva the following day and arrested him on charges of falsely reporting an emergency and planting false evidence.

Authorities thanked the community members who came forward with information that helped solve the case.

