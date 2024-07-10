Ocasio-Cortez moves to impeach Supreme Court Justices over alleged corruption

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) introduced articles of impeachment Wednesday against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, citing a pattern of alleged ethical violations.

Ocasio-Cortez argued that both justices repeatedly failed to recuse themselves from cases involving financial or personal conflicts of interest, compromising the court’s integrity.

“The unchecked corruption crisis on the Supreme Court has now spiraled into a Constitutional crisis threatening American democracy writ large,” she stated.

Today, I introduced articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.



According to the congresswoman, Justice Thomas and Justice Alito did not disclose millions of dollars in gifts from individuals with business before the court and refused to step aside in cases involving their benefactors.

Ocasio-Cortez said these actions violated the Constitution’s standard of “Good Behavior” required by federal judges.

The impeachment articles against Justice Thomas include:

Failure to disclose financial income, gifts, and other transactions.

Refusal to recuse from cases involving his spouse’s legal and financial interests.

The impeachment articles against Justice Alito include:

Failure to disclose financial income, gifts, and other transactions.

Refusal to recuse from cases in which he had a personal bias or interest.

“These failures alone would amount to a deep transgression worthy of standard removal in any lower court, and would disqualify any nominee to the highest court from confirmation in the first place,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez and Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) hosted a roundtable on June 11 to discuss these issues. They then wrote to Chief Justice John Roberts to seek immediate action to address the ethical concerns.

They also introduced the High Court Gift Ban Act on June 25, aiming to restrict Supreme Court justices from receiving gifts valued at more than $50.

The congresswoman emphasized the importance of maintaining public trust in the judiciary, stating that Congress has a duty to act against the perceived corruption within the Supreme Court.

