No criminal charges for officer suspected of leaking Kohberger prison footage

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

There will be no criminal charges for the corrections officer suspected of recording and leaking prison security footage of Bryan Kohberger, The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday.

Kohberger is serving life in prison for killing four University of Idaho students nearly three years ago. The video shows him place an item on a shelf and pace around inside his cell, as shown by Local News 8.

Last month, the video was determined to be “authentic” and a violation of Idaho Department of Corrections policy, according toThe Idaho Statesman.

Investigators identified the worker responsible for the video, but while he violated Department of Corrections policy, his actions were not illegal.

The worker subsequently quit before he could be fired, The Idaho Statesman reported

Kohberger ordered to serve 4 life sentences

In July, Kohberger was ordered to serve four life sentences without parole for the brutal stabbing deaths of the four Idaho students. He was also given a 10-year sentence for burglary and $270,000 in fines and civil penalties.

Three weeks earlier, Kohberger pleaded guilty to murdering the four students, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, at a rental house on campus.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said Kohberger used his knowledge about forensic investigations to attempt to cover his tracks by deep cleaning his vehicle after the crime. Police discovered Kohberger bought a military-style knife as well as the knife sheath found at the home through his Amazon purchase history. However, the knife itself was never found.

There’s also a motion before the judge to extend a no-contact order between Kohberger and the families for 99 years.

Kohberger will likely serve his full sentence at the maximum security institution in Kuna, Idaho’s only maximum-security prison.

