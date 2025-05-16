Newlyweds receive Amazon gift cards before groom’s deployment, company says they won’t honor them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A member of the U.S. Navy and his newlywed tried to use Amazon gift cards they were given as wedding gifts, but received an email saying the company wouldn’t honor the cards.

Melanie Abernathy told Charlotte, N.C. affiliate WSOC-TV investigator Jason Stoogenke that her son got married and was then deployed as a member of the U.S. Navy.

He and his wife asked their wedding guests for gift cards so they could buy what they needed when they settled down.

“They were very blessed with their … with what they received," Abernathy said.

However, when the couple went to Amazon to use the cards, they were denied.

They received an email from Amazon saying the company wouldn’t honor the cards and that the couple had violated the company’s terms and conditions.

The email didn’t give any details as to how the couple violated any rules.

Abernathy said that an Amazon representative explained by phone that the retailer thought the cards were stolen.

“They said she stole them. So, the whole thing, it was just very upsetting. Very upsetting for our little military couple. He’s on one side of the world. She’s just trying to get their house set up,” Abernathy said.

So, Stoongenke emailed Amazon back.

The company wouldn’t discuss the case for privacy reasons, saying it can only share its findings directly with the customer:

“[D]ue to customer privacy considerations, we can only share our findings directly with the customer, though you’re welcome to reach out to them for any details they’d like to share with you. We appreciate your understanding and commitment to consumer advocacy.”

Stoogenke followed up with Abernathy and she told him Amazon never did get back in touch.

Stoogenke said he and Abernathy stood their ground throughout this Amazon debacle, just like an anchor.

Abernathy wears an anchor necklace as a tribute to her son in the Navy.

One of the wedding guests who gave the couple a gift card consulted the company’s live chat feature.

It worked. The couple could now use the gift cards.

“I’m happy about that, but what if the next person doesn’t have a mother-in-law that says ‘No, this isn’t going to happen?’” Abernathy said.

