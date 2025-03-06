New evidence uncovered: Search for 2-year-old Oregon boy enters 6th day

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. — This story was originally published by MyNorthwest.com.

The search for 2-year-old Dane Paulsen, who went missing from his Siletz home, has entered its sixth day with no sign of the young boy.

The Lincoln County, Oregon Sheriff’s Office has shifted its search to the nearby Siletz River after finding evidence suggesting Paulsen may have been near the river’s edge before he disappeared.

“We express empathy for Dane’s family. We also want to thank our community for their compassion and assistance,” said a spokesperson with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. “Our teams are working to bring Dane home.”

Search enters 6th day

Paulsen was reported missing on March 1 after he was seen playing at his house near milepost 21 on Siletz River Highway. However, deputies now say that Paulsen was not in his parents’ line of sight when he went missing.

Several local agencies joined the search, including law enforcement from Clackamas, Polk, and Lane counties, as well as Oregon State Police.

On Tuesday, Sgt. Jason Spano of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the search was focusing on the Siletz River, with deputies deploying drones, divers, boats, and K9s.

“So far the evidence available indicates Dane was at the river’s edge before his disappearance,” said Spano. “Because of this, we will be focusing the majority of our ongoing resources on searching the Siletz River.”

Paulsen was last seen wearing a gray fuzzy hoodie with ears, blue and white shoes, and black pants.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with helpful information to call 541-265-0669.





