Mother of Steelers first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon dies

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — The mother of Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon has died.

Harmon told Pittsburgh reporters Thursday night that his mother, Tiffany Saine, was in the hospital on life support.

Harmon was very emotional and seemed to choke back tears when he spoke to Pittsburgh reporters over the phone Thursday night. He said he was headed straight to the hospital to tell her he got drafted.

Harmon was the Steelers’ first pick in the draft and the 21st overall.

Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II released a statement about Saine’s death, saying:

“On behalf of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization, I extend our deepest condolences to Derrick Harmon and his family during this difficult time. Though we are excited to select Derrick in the first round of the NFL Draft, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the death of his mother, Tiffany Saine. We will support Derrick and his family however we can as he navigates this period of grief. In times like this, we hope Derrick finds comfort in the love and support from the organization and Steelers fans around the world. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with Derrick’s entire family.”

