Microsoft launches formal review into claims its AI was used for Gaza surveillance

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Microsoft is beginning a formal review process into claims that its artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used for surveillance in Gaza.

According to The Seattle Times, the allegations, raised by whistleblowers, suggest misuse of facial recognition technology in sensitive conflict zones.

Redmond-based Microsoft previously acknowledged in May that it sold advanced AI and cloud computing services to the Israeli military during the war in Gaza and aided in efforts to locate and rescue Israeli hostages.

But Microsoft claimed it has found no evidence to date that its Azure platform and AI technologies were used to target or harm people in Gaza. Months later, the tech giant stated it’s taking the matter seriously and will investigate thoroughly.

“In recent months, we’ve heard concerns from our employees and the public about media reports regarding Microsoft’s Azure and AI technologies being used by the Israeli military to target civilians or cause harm in the conflict in Gaza,” Microsoft stated in a press release. “We take these concerns seriously. In response, we have conducted an internal review and engaged an external firm to undertake additional fact-finding to help us assess these issues.

“Based on these reviews, including interviewing dozens of employees and assessing documents, we have found no evidence to date that Microsoft’s Azure and AI technologies have been used to target or harm people in the conflict in Gaza,” the statement continued.

However, in Microsoft’s latest public statement, the company admitted it doesn’t always have full visibility into how its customers use its software.

AP’s investigation into Microsoft

The Associated Press revealed previously unreported details earlier this year about the American tech giant’s close partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, with military use of commercial AI products skyrocketing by nearly 200 times after the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack. The outlet reported that the Israeli military uses Azure to transcribe, translate, and process intelligence gathered through mass surveillance, which can then be cross-checked with Israel’s in-house AI-enabled targeting systems and vice versa.

No Azure for Apartheid, an organization made up of activists including current and former Microsoft employees, has been demanding that Microsoft end its “direct and indirect complicity in Israeli apartheid and genocide.”

“Microsoft is turning to the law firm of Covington & Burling LLP, with technical assistance from an independent consulting firm, to conduct the review,” Microsoft stated. “This will expand on the company’s earlier review, which did not identify any usage by the IDF that violated the company’s terms of service.”

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group