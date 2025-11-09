Massachusetts soldier who went missing in WWII returned home after 81 years

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A man from Weymouth, Massachusetts, who was killed in action during World War II and had been classified as missing in action since 1944, has finally returned home after more than 80 years.

The remains of United States Army Private Alfred Thomas Langevin were recently identified, and he arrived Saturday morning at Logan International Airport, where he received a dignified transport to Keohane Funeral Home in Weymouth.

Langevin, a grocery store manager who enlisted in the Army at the age of 29, went missing while on patrol in a German forest during the fight against the Axis powers, the Patriot Ledger reported. He was declared dead a year later. Officials don’t know exactly what happened to him.

Langevin’s remains were officially identified and accounted for in July.

He’ll be buried next to his sister Irene, her husband, and their mother’s parents, according to the newspaper.

Keohane is donating its entire stipend for managing Langevin’s services to the New England Center and Home for Veterans.

