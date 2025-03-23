March Madness 2025: Walter Clayton Jr. stars as No. 1 Florida breaks No. 8 UConn's tourney win streak

The longest men’s NCAA tournament win streak in modern college basketball is over at 13.

No. 1 Florida crept ahead of No. 8 UConn in the final minutes for a 77-75 win over the two-time defending national champions. The Gators didn’t lead at all in the second half until Walter Clayton Jr.’s 3-pointer with 2:54 to go gave Florida a 62-61 edge.

THE GATORS HAVE FLIPPED THIS GAME ON ITS HEAD 🤯



FIRST LEAD OF THE HALF FOR @GatorsMBK 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fQIvpzvKbh — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 23, 2025

Clayton then almost sealed the game less than two minutes later when he nailed two free throws and made another 3-pointer with 1:03 to go to give the Gators a six-point lead.

WALTER CLAYTON. NAILS.



FLORIDA LEADS BY 6 😳#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2lUklfF6jV — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 23, 2025

Clayton starred for the Gators on Sunday like he has all season. The former Iona player and second-year Gator had 15 points in the second half on the way to a 23-point performance. He was 5-of-8 from behind the arc.

His two free throws came as Florida struggled from the stripe in the second half. But the Gators got two massive offensive rebounds when they needed them most. Clayton's trip to the line was set up by an offensive board off a missed Alex Condon free-throw attempt. And when Condon missed another free throw with 44 seconds to go, Alijah Martin followed with a dunk to give the Gators an eight-point advantage.

Florida's issues at the line allowed UConn to hang around after that dunk, but Thomas Haugh officially put the game away with two makes with five seconds to go.