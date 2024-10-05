Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve on altercation: 'We are really competitive people"

During Minnesota's 90-81 Game 3 win over Connecticut on Friday night, The Athletic reported an altercation took place between Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve and several Sun players following Game 1.

According to the report, Reeve “ran up” on Sun players because she took issue with the way they celebrated their Game 1 victory. Sources told the Athletic that arena security had to defuse the situation.

“Like the players always say, we are really competitive people,” Reeve said about the altercation.

Courtney Williams said she didn’t even notice the Sun celebrating after Game 1.

“I didn’t even see them celebrating,” she said. “I was focused on us. Whatever they did, they did.”

Game 2 was chippy, with several hard fouls and trash talk. But like Reeve, Williams chalked it up to the competitive nature of the sport.

“The first game they were chirping and chatting,” she said of the Sun. “So we had to give it back to them.

“Folks ain’t fighting. It’s just playoff basketball.”

Connecticut’s coach Stephanie White said she wasn’t present during the reported altercation.

“I wasn’t there,” she said. “But it was a week ago. I don’t have a comment about that.”

The Lynx hold a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 is Sunday in Connecticut. Game 5, if necessary, will take place in Minnesota.