Hundreds of homes damaged in Mississippi storms as multiple tornadoes reported

JACKSON, Miss. — Powerful storms that included at least one confirmed tornado tore through parts of Mississippi, collapsing hundreds of homes, tearing up trees and downing power lines, authorities said Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or severe injuries from the storms that struck several counties Wednesday night.

A mobile home park in the small community of Bogue Chitto in Lincoln County was severely damaged.

“I was just watching TikTok on my bed and thought it was thunder. I went to my living room. I went back to my room, and the room’s gone,” resident Max Mahaffey told WAPT-TV.

He said he wasn't injured, but his grandmother hurt her ankle and some of his neighbors suffered cuts and bruises.

The National Weather Service said “a very large and dangerous tornado” moved from eastern Lincoln County into Lawrence County.

Gov. Tate Reeves said multiple tornadoes were reported throughout the central and western parts of the state and that the state Emergency Management Agency was coordinating response efforts.

“Pray for Mississippi,” he posted online.

Emergency officials in Lincoln County said the severe weather caused major damage and several injuries, but no deaths.

“Damage assessments are ongoing, there are multiple roads blocked in the county we ask that you please refrain from sightseeing as crews are working,” the emergency management department posted early Thursday.

More storms were expected Thursday with the possibility of tornadoes across parts of Alabama, Georgia and Florida, the weather service said. Strong storms also were possible for parts of the Carolinas and Texas.

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