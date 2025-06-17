National

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized in Washington, DC

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Congress Homeland Security Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem arrives for a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security oversight hearing, Thursday, May 8, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C., by ambulance on Tuesday, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

One of the sources told CNN that Noem was conscious at the hospital and has spoken with members of her security detail.

No details were immediately available about the reason for her hospitalization.

CNN has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read