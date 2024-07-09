Hawaiian airport evacuated after two grenades found in luggage

HILO, Hawaii — Early Tuesday morning, Hilo International Airport was briefly evacuated after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff detected items resembling grenades in a carry-on bag during x-ray screening.
The incident involved a Japanese man -- a national -- preparing to leave the country.
At 5:44 a.m., the Hawai’i Police Department received a call from the TSA.
Officers secured and evacuated the terminal as a precaution while the bomb squad inspected the grenades.
The devices were later determined to be inert grenades.
By 6:45 a.m., police had arrested 41-year-old Akito Fukushima of Kanazawa, Japan, on charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and booked into the East Hawaii Detention Facility.
Airport operations resumed shortly after the all-clear was given at 6:50 a.m.
Authorities reminded travelers that replicas of explosives, including hand grenades, are prohibited in both checked and carry-on baggage.
©2024 Cox Media Group