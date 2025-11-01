Harvard police investigating ‘intentional’ explosion overnight at medical campus

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University Police are investigating an overnight explosion on the medical campus early Saturday morning.

According to the University, on Saturday, around 2:48 a.m., officers were called to the Goldenson building at 220 Longwood Avenue for a fire alarm activation.

Upon arrival, the officer observed two unidentified individuals fleeing the building.

The officer attempted to stop the individuals before proceeding to the floor where the alarm had been triggered.

Upon entering the building, the officer determined that an explosion had occurred in an area on the 4th floor.

The Boston Fire Department Arson Unit responded and made an initial assessment that the explosion appeared to be intentional.

Boston Police conducted a sweep of the building to check for any additional devices; none were found.

The Harvard University Police Department is investigating the incident.

The FBI confirmed they are on scene assisting Harvard University Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harvard University Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 617-495-1796.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

