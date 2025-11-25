Graphic video shows rideshare driver nearly pushed over 20-foot drop during domestic-violence attack

Vancouver police said a rideshare driver was injured and a passenger was brought to safety after a domestic-violence incident turned into a violent car-ramming attack early on Nov. 15.

The department released a warning that the associated video contains graphic and potentially disturbing footage.

According to investigators, the assault happened just before 5 a.m., shortly after the driver picked up a passenger from her workplace.

Police said a second vehicle began following the rideshare car aggressively.

Over several minutes, the pursuing driver rammed the car four times, each impact causing more damage.

The repeated hits collapsed the rear of the vehicle inward, shattered the back window and pushed the car close to a 20-foot embankment, according to the department.

Despite the escalating danger, police said the rideshare driver managed to speed away from the scene and drive directly to Vancouver’s west precinct.

Officers met the driver and the passenger immediately.

The driver was later taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the attack.

The passenger was not reported injured.

Detectives said they believe the passenger’s husband was driving the pursuing vehicle.

The car involved has since been recovered, and investigators are working with partner agencies to find the suspect.

Police said they are “actively investigating and following leads” to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

In a statement, the department credited the rideshare driver’s actions for preventing a more serious outcome.

“We want to acknowledge the incredible courage and quick thinking of the rideshare driver, whose actions likely prevented a tragedy,” the agency said. “We are committed to protecting victims, supporting survivors, and holding offenders accountable.”

Police encourage anyone experiencing domestic abuse — or anyone concerned for a loved one — to call 911. They also shared local and national resources:

National Domestic Violence Hotline – Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788

– Call or text to Washington State Domestic Violence Hotline – 1-800-562-6025

– Council for the Homeless – Housing Hotline – 360-695-9677

