Fiery escape: Cleveland school bus bursts into flames with students onboard

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A school bus full of students burst into flames Thursday morning in Ohio.

The Cleveland Heights Fire Department says the driver acted quickly and got all of the students off the bus and to safety.

No one was hurt.

The department says the bus had been headed to Monticello Middle School at the time of the fire.

Students were picked up by another district vehicle.

Pictures and videos from the fire show flames shooting out of the windows of the bus and thick clouds of gray smoke billowing into the sky.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control.

The cause is now under investigation.





©2025 Cox Media Group