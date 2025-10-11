Eternal flame at Martin Luther King Jr.’s Atlanta burial site destroyed

ATLANTA, Ga. — A man is facing charges after damaging the eternal flame at Martin Luther King Jr.’s burial site.

Police say Brent Jones, 26, urinated in the reflecting pool and stomped on and broke the eternal flame at the site.

A family visiting the area told Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV that they wanted to visit the burial site, but showed up Saturday morning to find it destroyed.

Police say that Jones was taken into custody.

According to Fulton County jail records, Jones is charged with public indecency, trespassing, criminal damage and obstruction.

