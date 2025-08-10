California toy store loses $7,000 in Labubu dolls theft, authorities say

A group of masked thieves stole about $7,000 worth of Labubu collectible dolls from a La Puente store early Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said the burglary happened in the early morning hours at a shop in the city, located about 18 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Investigators believe the suspects used a stolen Toyota Tacoma to carry out the theft.

The truck was found shortly afterward, but no arrests have been announced.

Labubu dolls, designed by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, feature a distinctive toothy grin and have become sought-after collectibles since their introduction about a decade ago.

One Stop Sales, the targeted store, said in an Instagram post that the burglars took its entire stock of Labubu dolls and caused significant damage inside.

Surveillance footage released by the shop shows several people in hoodies and face coverings breaking in, rummaging through merchandise and carrying boxes out.

“We are still in shock,” the business wrote, adding that they hope the public can help identify the suspects.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation is ongoing and declined to release additional details.

