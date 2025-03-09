National

Bills, QB Josh Allen reach record-setting 6-year, $330 million extension

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates during the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)
The Buffalo Bills paid their quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills agreed to a six-year, $330 million extension with Josh Allen on Sunday, the team announced. According to multiple reports, the deal includes $250 million guaranteed, which marks the largest guarantee ever given to an NFL player.

Allen had four years left on his current deal. He will now be with the team through the 2030 season.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

