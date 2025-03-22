Better Business Bureau warns parents of SAT prep scams

DAYTON, Ohio — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is issuing a warning about a scam targeting the parents of high school students looking for help with SAT and ACT prep.

ACT and SAT scores can be the key to getting scholarships and in some cases getting into school, and the BBB tells WHIO-TV that some people are looking to take advantage of that.

“To date, we have received hundreds of scam reports,” Paula Flemming with the Better Business Bureau said.

The BBB said that criminals are posing as representatives of college test prep courses.

“Parents are told that their children have requested test preparation material,” Flemming said.

The BBB says the scammers ask for parents’ credit cards if they fail to return the prep course materials after 30 days, hoping that well-intentioned parents will fall for it.

“They have information in regards to their child. Their name. Their age. Their high school address, and it makes it extremely believable,” Flemming said.

Flemming said gathering that information is not as hard as one might think.

“We all live in a digital world where it’s very easy to find this information online, and oftentimes your children are the ones sharing this information via different websites,” Flemming said.

In order to avoid these scams, always be wary of unsolicited calls. Make sure who you are talking to is who they say they are.

Most organizations won’t pressure you over the phone.

“It’s important to note that the college board would never ask for financial information over the phone or use pressure tactics to provide this information,” Flemming said.

If you receive a call like this, check with your child or their school guidance counselor before paying anything so you can be sure the request is real.





©2025 Cox Media Group