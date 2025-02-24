Apple plans to hire 20,000 workers, invest $500 billion in U.S.

SEATTLE, Wash. — Apple says it plans to invest $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years and hire 20,000 additional workers.

According to a news release from the company, the jobs will be focused primarily on research and development, silicon engineering, software development, and AI and machine learning.

It’s the company’s largest-ever spend.

The tech giant says it plans to expand teams and facilities in nine states, including Washington.

The other states are Arizona, California, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, and Texas.

According to the release, the company’s plans include building a new 250,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Houston that will make servers to power Apple’s AI services. It would open in 2026. Apple also said it would establish an educational academy in Michigan focused on manufacturing to train the next generation.

You can read more on Apple’s future plans by clicking here.





©2025 Cox Media Group