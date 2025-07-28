400 guinea pigs rescued from California property

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A Southern California nonprofit says it rescued around 400 guinea pigs from a Los Angeles property where they slept outside without enough food and water.

The Southern California Guinea Pig Rescue says it got a call from the Los Angeles Animal Services this month about a hoarding situation – and they needed help.

Animal Services says the owner of the guinea pigs was facing eviction unless all the animals were removed.

According to the rescue, a lot of the animals had serious medical issues, including ringworm, pregnancies, open wounds, and neurological issues.

Southern California Guinea Pig Rescue managed to rescue 33 guinea pigs from the property and said Los Angeles Animal Services would remove the remaining animals.

The guinea pigs were taken to at least six different shelters across the city.

“The last week has been one of the most draining ones of my rescue career,” one of the rescuers shared online. “The emotional toll of being on that property a week ago with my 4 rescue colleagues has been a heavy one, but tonight I will be able to breathe a sigh of relief and sleep much better than I have in a week.”

