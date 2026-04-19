3 students shot along nightlife district near the University of Iowa, authorities say

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A shooting erupted during a large fight in a nightlife district near the University of Iowa campus, leaving three students wounded early Sunday, police and university officials said.

It's not clear how many people were injured in total. Multiple victims were transported to hospitals for gunshot wounds, according to Iowa City police.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, according to a campus alert.

Officers were responding to reports of a large fight when they heard shots being fired, police said.

“This senseless act of violence has devastated the university community and our state," said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who offered state assistance with the investigation.

The shooting happened in downtown Iowa City, near the university campus, close to a pedestrian mall filled with bars and restaurants.

The university issued several alerts, advising students to stay away from the area. “While the investigation is in its early stages, there are no indications any university students were the intended victims,” one alert said.

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