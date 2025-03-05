2025 NFL Draft scouting report: J.T. Tuimoloau, edge, Ohio State

Nate Tice: J.T. Tuimoloau was flirting with the first round if he declared after the 2023 season. He decided to return to Columbus for a last hurrah and thank goodness he did!

Tuimoloau plays with good strength against the run and pass, and loves pushing the pocket (and poor offensive tackles) back into the quarterback. He can consistently set the edge and disrupt offenses in the run game and maintain position because of his strong hands and power.

Tuimoloau has just adequate bend but his overall pass rushing skills and strong and competitive style make him a valuable player on a front.

I see him as more of a strong secondary edge who can contribute against both the run and pass than a true ace.

Charles McDonald: J.T. Tuimoloau is best known for his dominant performance against Penn State a few years ago, but he did develop into a quality player overall.

He’s a thick, bruising defensive end who might be able to play some on the interior on obvious passing downs.