Multi-car collision injures four, causing roadside fire in Issaquah hills

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Four people were injured, one seriously, after a multi-car collision that caused a brush fire on State Route 900 in Issaquah Sunday evening.

According to a report from the Washington State Patrol, the driver that caused the crash was a 24-year-old from Renton. He was driving a Ford Mustang and heading east from Renton toward the Talus neighborhood of Issaquah when he crossed into the other lane at a curve and struck a Lexus RX heading west.

Two people from Kent were in the Lexus, which reportedly spun around and stopped facing eastbound in the westbound lane, with both occupants uninjured.

The Ford Mustang then struck another car, a GMC Terrain driven by a woman from Federal Way. She was heading west when struck, and the GMC was rolled into a ditch before landing on its side in the westbound lane. The 51-year-old woman was transported to Valley Medical Hospital.

The Ford Mustang then hit a third car, a Hyundai, carrying two passengers in their 60s from Issaquah who were taken to Overlake Medical Hospital.

A fifth car swerved to avoid the collision and was hit by debris, but the sole passenger from Stanwood was fortunately uninjured.

#BlockingAlert SR 900 is closed between Tallus and Amy Valley. There is a 5 car injury crash. Causing driver in custody for Vehicular Assault due to suspected impairment. Unknown ETA to reopen. pic.twitter.com/g2IpTjoJVt — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 15, 2024

It is unknown which patient received life-threatening injuries, and no update on the condition of any of those injured has been given yet. Some of the more minor injuries included a head laceration and a broken ankle.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol, the driver of the Ford Mustang will be arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault after being released from the hospital, and officers did utilize a search warrant to test the driver’s blood for possible impairment. In a report from the WSP, one of the causes of the crash included “speed too fast for conditions.”

One of the crashed cars caused a brush fire, which Eastside Fire and Rescue responded to around 5:30 p.m. The road was blocked for about five hours while Eastside Fire dealt with the fire and the WSP investigated.

This incident involved 5 total vehicles, one of which caught fire and started a brush fire nearby.



5 total patients were assessed, including 1 with life-threatening injuries and 2 with non life-threatening injuries. WSP is on scene for investigation. pic.twitter.com/OQaGy9zFsM — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) July 15, 2024





