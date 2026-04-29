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Movies and TV shows casting in Seattle

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Seattle, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Lumberjacks vs. Bigfoot'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Graves (supporting, male, 50-75)

--- Billy (supporting, male, 30-50)

--- Wanda (supporting, female, 25-45)

- Roles pay up to: $4,200

- Casting locations: Seattle

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Layover Live'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Travel Brand Personality (lead, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: Seattle

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Untitled Richard Russell Documentary

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Protagonist (lead, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $7,500

- Casting locations: Seattle

- Learn more about the documentary here

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'Ferry Land: Grief, a Mermaid, and the Strange Magic of Learning How to Live Again,' Actors and Crew

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Joey (lead, female, 6-8)

--- Percy (lead, male, 65-80)

--- Ruth (lead, female, 65-80)

- Casting locations: Seattle

- Learn more about the short film here

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'My Flower Girl'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Babak (lead, male, 50-75)

--- Roya (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Casting locations: Seattle

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Rythm'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nyla (lead, female, 15-22)

--- Mother (supporting, female, 30-45)

--- Father (lead, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: Seattle

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Would You Still Love Me If I Was Canadian?'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Claire (lead, female, 20-35)

--- Sam (lead, male, 20-35)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting locations: Seattle

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Couples Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Engaged Couples (real people, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'DemonCode'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Saul (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Victor (lead, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.