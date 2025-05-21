Movies and TV shows casting in Seattle

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Seattle, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Anthology Series Pilot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Madeline Foster "Maddy" (lead, female, 30-40)

--- William Cain "Will" (lead, male, 35-45)

--- "Michael" (supporting, male, 35-40)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Absence of Violet,' Producer'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lead Producer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Roots of a Cedar Tree'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ari (supporting, female, 6-12)

--- Lyn (lead, female, 27-38)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

'Glass Stars' - LIVE!'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Bruce Boyd (supporting, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Where's Malcolm?'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mr. Thomas Teacher (supporting, male, 30-60)

--- Waldo (lead, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled10'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

--- Catalina (supporting, female, 22-28)

--- DJ's Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

