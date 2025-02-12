Movies and TV shows casting in Seattle

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Seattle, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Little Help Here'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mandy (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Extras as Restaurant Diners (background extra, 18-100)

--- Scott (lead, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Untitled10'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

--- DJ's Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

--- Angela (supporting, 31-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Tomorrow's Road'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ellie (lead, female, 18-30)

--- John (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Still As We Were'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Elise (lead, female, 20-35)

--- Young Sadie (lead, female, 8-13)

--- Teen Sadie (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 13-18)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Three Days to Live'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cindy (supporting, female, 18-38)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Sower'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Assistant (day player, female, 18-35)

--- Student (day player, male, 16-25)

--- Artist (day player, male, 30-60)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Fragile'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lily Harper (day player, female, 30-40)

--- Grace Jackson (day player, female, 40-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Vertical Interviews and Short Documentaries, Content Creators'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Content Creator (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the documentary series here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Story of Resilience'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Desk Attendant (day player, female, 18-24)

--- Rotimo (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Eric "The Prize" Leavitt (supporting, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'All Figured Out'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mariah (lead, female, 20-27)

--- Julie (supporting, female, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'In The Strangest of Places'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Fantasy (day player, 26-45)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.