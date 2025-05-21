Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'My Queen Mom Rules'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Party Guests (day player, 25-50)

--- Daisy Taylor (supporting, female, 20-27)

--- Edwin Brown (supporting, male, 22-28)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Gum'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Ten Will'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ten Will (lead, male, 30-65)

--- Lillian Hutchinson (supporting, female, 30-65)

--- Gena (supporting, female, 4-12)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'NEA'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Mia (lead, female, 22-28)

--- Parker Randell (lead, male, 25-30)

--- Selina (supporting, female, 22-26)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Long Island City, New York

'Imperium Wars'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Andrea Constantinopolous (supporting, female, 13-16)

--- Frederick Palmer (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Charlotte Regina Constantinopolous (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Greeley, Colorado

'Fall for My Ex's Mafia Dad'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Fay Thompson (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Kent Lippert (lead, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Dark Night'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenifer (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Alex (lead, male, 22-30)

--- David (lead, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Francisco, California

'Whispers in the Walls'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nurse (day player, female, 23-50)

--- Police Officer (background extra, male, 30-60)

--- Rose (supporting, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Sophomore Year, 2020'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Levi (lead, male, 21-27)

--- Brigit (lead, female, 20-25)

--- Charlotte (supporting, 19-23)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Washington, D.C.; New York City, New York; Charlottesville, Virginia; Charlotte, North Carolina

'What I Left Behind'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, 18-25)

--- Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

'Yellow Teeth'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eddie (lead, male, 21-25)

--- Anthony (lead, male, 21-25)

--- Assistant Director (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

'When We Stop Pretending'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ruby (lead, female, 18-19)

--- James (lead, male, 18-19)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'The Circle in the Sky'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Exit 17'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jessica Hughes (supporting, 28-40)

--- Stephanie (day player, female, 18-35)

--- Casting PA (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'Saturn's Harvest'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 18-40)

--- Bob Smith (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

'A24 NY Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Pedestrians (background extra, 23-65)

--- Girl 1 (background extra, female, 10-14)

--- Girl 2 (background extra, female, 11-16)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'Vengeance for Hire'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Carey Hilton (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Zack (supporting, 30-40)

--- Gloria Benson (supporting, female, 31-44)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

'The Starfish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Los Angeles, California

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; Hartford, Connecticut; Maine, New York; Durham, New Hampshire

'I Love Susu'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Background and Extras (background extra, 18-70)

- Average hourly rate: $24

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

