Most expensive homes for sale in Spokane

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Spokane listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 13903 N Riverbluff Ln, Spokane

- Price: $4,950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,034

- Price per square foot: $703

- Lot size: 6.7 acres

- Days on market: 43 days

#2. 7525 S Regal Rd, Spokane

- Price: $4,650,000

- 6 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 10,788

- Price per square foot: $431

- Lot size: 10.0 acres

- Days on market: 77 days

#3. 14107 N Boulder Park Ln, Spokane

- Price: $3,650,000

- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,304

- Price per square foot: $439

- Lot size: 6.6 acres

- Days on market: 176 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 13417 S Bluegrouse Ln, Spokane

- Price: $3,200,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,188

- Price per square foot: $390

- Lot size: 4.2 acres

- Days on market: 305 days (-$300,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 5005 E Orchard Rd, Spokane

- Price: $2,750,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 10.1 acres

- Days on market: 73 days

#6. 1536 S Upper Terrace Rd, Spokane

- Price: $2,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,684

- Price per square foot: $678

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 47 days

#7. 6320 S Verona Ln, Spokane

- Price: $2,500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,885

- Price per square foot: $317

- Lot size: 3.7 acres

- Days on market: 97 days

#8. 3223 S High Dr, Spokane

- Price: $2,495,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,900

- Price per square foot: $422

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 334 days

#9. 3311 E Chisholm Ln, Spokane

- Price: $2,400,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,940

- Price per square foot: $485

- Lot size: 10.0 acres

- Days on market: 201 days (-$99,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 7406 S Deerview Ln, Spokane

- Price: $2,250,000

- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,146

- Price per square foot: $437

- Lot size: 10.0 acres

- Days on market: 218 days

