Most expensive homes for sale in Spokane

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Spokane listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 13903 N Riverbluff Ln, Spokane
- Price: $4,950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,034
- Price per square foot: $703
- Lot size: 6.7 acres
- Days on market: 43 days
#2. 7525 S Regal Rd, Spokane
- Price: $4,650,000
- 6 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,788
- Price per square foot: $431
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 77 days
#3. 14107 N Boulder Park Ln, Spokane
- Price: $3,650,000
- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,304
- Price per square foot: $439
- Lot size: 6.6 acres
- Days on market: 176 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 13417 S Bluegrouse Ln, Spokane
- Price: $3,200,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,188
- Price per square foot: $390
- Lot size: 4.2 acres
- Days on market: 305 days (-$300,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 5005 E Orchard Rd, Spokane
- Price: $2,750,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 10.1 acres
- Days on market: 73 days
#6. 1536 S Upper Terrace Rd, Spokane
- Price: $2,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,684
- Price per square foot: $678
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 47 days
#7. 6320 S Verona Ln, Spokane
- Price: $2,500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,885
- Price per square foot: $317
- Lot size: 3.7 acres
- Days on market: 97 days
#8. 3223 S High Dr, Spokane
- Price: $2,495,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,900
- Price per square foot: $422
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 334 days
#9. 3311 E Chisholm Ln, Spokane
- Price: $2,400,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,940
- Price per square foot: $485
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 201 days (-$99,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 7406 S Deerview Ln, Spokane
- Price: $2,250,000
- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,146
- Price per square foot: $437
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 218 days
