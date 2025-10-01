MLB announces Mariners schedule for first two games of ALDS

SEATTLE — Major League Baseball has announced the game time schedules for the first two Division Series games, including when the Mariners will play on October 4 and 5.

The Mariners will face the winner of the American League Wildcard Series between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians.

There are two possible start times for game one of the American League Division Series (ALDS) at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, October 4.

If the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees, the Mariners vs. DET/CLE game will start at 1:08 p.m. PT.

If the Yankees advance, Mariners vs. DET/CLE will start at 5:38 p.m. PT.

Game two of the ALDS in Seattle on Sunday, October 5, will start at 5:03 p.m. PT.

The Tigers are up 1-0 in the best-of-three AL Wildcard series.

You can watch the first two games of the American League Division Series on FS1.

©2025 Cox Media Group