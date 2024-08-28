Man ‘behaving erratically’ leads officer on chase after breaking U-District window

SEATTLE — A Seattle Police officer had to chase a man who was reported to be acting strangely before shattering a window at the University District Safeway store on Monday.

Around 7 a.m., patrol officers were called to a report of a man breaking a window with a rock at the store at Brooklyn Avenue Northeast near Northeast 47th Street.

Officers quickly found the uncooperative suspect, who refused to stop and ran away, but was quickly taken into custody with the help of a security guard.

Police were told the 42-year-old man had been “behaving erratically” inside the grocery store before breaking the window - eating food without paying and smashing a bottle on the sidewalk.

He was arrested and booked into the King County Jail in place of $3,500 bail.

Charges of property destruction, theft, and obstructing a public officer were referred to the Seattle City Attorney’s Office.

Window broken at U-District Safeway (Seattle Police Department)

