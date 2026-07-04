Mali's government reports rebel attacks across north of the country, targeting major cities

BAMAKO, Mali — The Malian army said Saturday that several towns across the north of the country, including the major cities of Gao and Sévaré, were targeted by rebel attacks.

The statement came as a rebel group in Mali announced a new offensive to capture a northern town. Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, a spokesperson for ​the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), said in a Facebook post that the town of Anefis was being targeted by the group.

Mali has previously faced insurgencies fought by militants affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, as well as a separatist rebellion in the country's north.

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