Zip it good: Spokane’s zip line nears takeoff

SPOKANE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Following years of debate, Spokane’s long-discussed downtown zip line may finally become a reality by the end of July.

The new zip line would run above the Spokane River, offering a new thrill for both locals and tourists, according to The Seattle Times.

Initially proposed in 2018, the project was stalled for years. Now it seems poised for takeoff, pending a few final approvals. The company behind the business proposal, Mica Moon Zip Tours, expects to hear whether it has secured its final permit by next week.

Zip line project nears final approval stages

If the permit is approved, Mica Moon will wait for more approvals from the Spokane Park Board on June 12 and the City Council on June 16. At a recent city council meeting, council members Jonathan Bingle and Michael Cathcart joked about who would get to be the first to ride the line.

The company has been running zip line tours near Liberty Lake since 2014, added a ropes course in 2018, and is now looking to expand its footprint downtown. Riverfront Park Director Jon Moog told council members Monday that the project has been designed to be ADA accessible and will offer free rides to underserved youth and nonprofit groups. However, the city will not be contributing any funds to the launch or creation of the tourist attraction.

If all approvals go through on schedule, construction could begin shortly, with the first riders soaring across the river before summer’s end.

